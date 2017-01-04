Hartlepool United eye two January transfer targets

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has set his sights on completing two deals this week.

The manager has admitted that he has earmarked adding at least one new defender before this weekend’s League Two meeting with Grimsby Town.

We need reinforcements, especially with Toto going. We are light in the centre of defence

And one could even be done today, with the player having agreed to join Pools on a temporary deal until the summer.

“On new signings, hopefully this week one or two will come in before the Grimsby game,” said the former Middlesbrough assistant.

“All I can say is that we are working particularly hard behind the scenes to get transfers done.

“What I can say for certain is that we will have one player in before Saturday.”

The need for reinforcements has been heightened by the recent departure of Toto Nsiala to Shrewsbury Town.

Although the transfer fee was stated as undisclosed by both parties on the record, it is understood that a fee of around £24,000 exchanged hands, as part of the deal that was eventually completed on Sunday.

Hartlepool chairman Gary Coxall has confirmed that any money generated from sales, will remain in the club.

And that news will come as a massive boost to Hignett, who, having watched his side battle to a brilliant, late 2-2 draw at Accrington on Monday, highlighted the need to add in the defensive department.

Although, he is looking to add quality in a number of areas, and has not limited his search to improvement of his backline.

Hignett said: “We need reinforcements, especially with Toto going. We are light in the centre of defence.

“That is where we are looking but we also looking for players all over.

“We want lads who can come in, who are better than what we have, no matter where they play.

“But it is all about the players we have here - until the new ones sign, that is.”

Meanwhile, Hignett has confirmed that he hopes to appoint a new assistant manager.

The gaffer says a meeting with Coxall is planned over the coming weeks, having managed to navigate his team through the busy festive period without the services of Curtis Fleming, who departed for Championship QPR in December.

Hignett said: “With the number two I’m sure I will have one.

“Sam (Collins) is going to do the job for now and then we sit down with the chairman in the next few weeks and see where we are.”