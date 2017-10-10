Hartlepool United FA Cup tickets sell out like an Ed Sheeran gig

Hartlepool United's ticket allocation for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at South Shields sold out in under two hours.

Pools received 420 tickets for the fourth qualifying round with fans queuing at Clarence Road before daylight.

The tickets went on sale at 9.30am and all were gone by 11.30am.

With the attractive tie all-ticket and no more available for Pools fans, the club have advised any supporters who do not have a ticket not to travel.

A capacity 2,900 crowd is anticipated at Mariners Park.

Pools boss Craig Harrison says he is looking forward to his first FA Cup match as a manger.

“It’s very exciting and from my perspective it will be my first taste of the FA Cup,” he said.

“We know that South Shields are dangerous – they have already put out Darlington and York in the last two rounds.

“It’s going to be a very tough game, certainly one we are looking forward to."