Hartlepool United go grey for their National League away strip with BLK

Hartlepool United have unveiled their new away strip for the National League.

Pools will run out in all grey on the road, the first kit designed and produced by their new manufacturers, BLK.

The shirt includes three thin teal stripes with a teal V neck and a dash of teal on the sleeve and the socks.

Pools's new crest will be on the left breast, with new sponsors Utility Alliance having their name and logo on the front of the shirt.

The classy grey is a stark change from the previous two 'highlighter' strips, the luminous yellow in 2015-16 and pink last season.

The club have announced that the BLK away shirt, priced £38 (adults) and £32 (juniors) is available to pre-order online.