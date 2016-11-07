Hartlepool United handed away trip in FA Cup second round

Hartlepool United's reward for seeing off Stamford in the first round of the FA Cup is an away tie in round two.

Craig Hignett's men will take on League One side Port Vale at Vale Park on the weekend of December 2, after the draw was made live on the BBC and BT Sport this evening.

Pools ran out 3-0 winners over non-league Stamford in the last round.

Goals at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium came courtesy of Nicky Deverdics, Jordan Richards and Billy Paynter.

Port Vale knocked out Stevenage, winning 1-0, in round one.

Full draw: Westfields/Curzon Ashton v Bury/AFC Wimbledon; Chesterfield v Wycombe Wanderers; Millwall v Braintree Town; Macclesfield Town v Oxford United; Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield United; Blackpool v Gillingham/Brackley Town; Whitehawk/Stourbridge v Northampton Town; Boreham Wood/Notts County v Peterborough United; Cambridge United/Dover Athletic v Coventry City/Morecambe; Port Vale v Hartlepool United; Crawley/ Bristol Rovers v Taunton/Barrow; Woking v Accrington Stanley; Lincoln City v Oldham Athletic; Luton Town v Yeovil/ Solihull Moors; Sutton United v Cheltenham Town/Crewe Alexandra; Eastleigh/Swindon Town v Halifax Town/Dagenham; Shrewsbuty Town v Southport/Fleetwood Town; Charlton Athletic v MK Dons; Plymouth Argyle v Newport County/Alfreton Town; Carlisle United v Maidstone United/Rochdale.