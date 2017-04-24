Gary Coxall says Hartlepool United have the right "mix" in charge of the team going into the do-or-die last two games of the season.

The Pools chairman brought an end to the reign of Dave Jones after just three months in the post with the side in the League Two relegation zone.

And, owners JPNG have placed defender Matthew Bates in charge of the team for the matches at Cheltenham on Saturday and at home to Doncaster Rovers on May 6.

The 30-year-old will be assisted by club captain Billy Paynter, conditioning coach Stuart Parnaby and head physio Ian Gallagher.

"We've chosen senior members of the squad and staff," Coxall told SportMail.

"This is not about tactical play, this is about passion, it's about coming together as a club and putting everything into the next two weeks, the next 180 minutes of football."

Coxall explained that Pools needed familiar figures in charge at such a critical stage.

Paynter, currently out of action with an Achilles injury, will provide close support to his team-mate, while Parnaby and Gallagher are both former Pools players who are highly respected by the squad.

"You need that mix," added the chairman. "It's not fair to throw one individual into the deep end and say 'it's all on you'.

"While there is not that much pressure on them, you don't want them feeling it.

"They know what we need and they'll have a game-plan to do that.

"It's about getting the players on side to go and do it."