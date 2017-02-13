Hartlepool United injury worries mount ahead of Luton Town match

Ian Gallagher could be the most important figure at Hartlepool United over the next 24 hours.

The head physio must work his magic in the treatment room at Maiden Castle ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Luton Town.

Buster will have a hard job on his hands DAVE JONES

Three players left Mansfield Town nursing injuries – Padraig Amond (neck), defender Liam Donnelly (ankle) and keeper Adam Bartlett (foot).

All three must be rated doubtful for the visit to the high-flying Hatters, especially given the ethos of boss Dave Jones that he will only select players who are 100% fit.

Amond would be a huge loss – Pools have scored only six times in 2017 and the Irishman is responsible for half of them.

The forward hurt his neck in the first half at Field Mill and tried to soldier on, only to be forced off 13 minutes after the interval.

Donnelly was clattered late in the first half by Danny Rose and did not make it out for the second period.

Bartlett was hurt at the death, but with Pools having brought on all three subs, he stayed on for the last few seconds. He left Field Mill wearing a protective cast on his foot.

“Buster [Gallagher] will have a hard job on his hands,” said Jones.

“Podge was feeling his neck at half-time and Liam could not come back out after taking a knock.”

Bartlett is already filling in for Pools number one, Trevor Carson, who is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder problem.

On-loan Boro prospect Joe Fryer would come on if the Geordie is ruled out.

Pools will also assess attacking star Nathan Thomas who made his first start since injuring his groin in the defeat at Barnet on the last Saturday of October.

The 22-year-old played three-quarters of the game before fatigue set in and he made way for Rhys Oates.

Pools will today see how the former Sunderland product is after his appearance on a heavy pitch.

“We did well to get 75 minutes out of Nathan, we probably got longer out of him than we intended,” added Jones.