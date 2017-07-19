Hartlepool United introduce new ticket offer for Under-16s

Hartlepool United have revealed plans for a new £5 match ticket for Under-16s.

The tickets will be available for supporters aged under 16 in all areas of the ground for all home National League games throughout 2017-18.

The club has also revealed there will be free match tickets available in both the terrace and seating areas for 2017-18 for supporters aged under five.

Pools say the change is as a result of feedback from the Fans Panel, with the club committed to making football affordable for all the family.

Chairman Pam Duxbury explained: "This is a positive result of feedback from the Fans Panel where we have discussed the need to make sure we are engaging younger fans and getting the next generation of supporters into the club.

"As well as this, we’re keen to make football more affordable for the whole family and we hope that by reducing tickets to just £5 for under 16s, we’re making a step towards that.

"We’re also looking to introduce loyalty schemes for supporters of all ages and we’ll be looking at introducing various matchday ticket offers throughout the season."

All other matchday tickets will remain at the same prices as last season, with adult standing tickets £18 each and seating tickets £20 each.

Over 60s, Under 19s, Armed Forces and Students will pay £9 in the terraces and £10 in the seats.

Pools say identification will be required for all concession tickets and the club operates a policy where all children aged under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.