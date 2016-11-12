Hartlepool United keeper Trevor Carson set to make international debut, but only if passed fit

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has revealed that keeper Trevor Carson is set to make his international debut for Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

But he faces a race against time to be fit for the clash with Croatia in Belfast on Tuesday evening after dislocating his finger in Pools 2-0 home win over Cheltenham Town.

Hignett says that Carson, who jetted into Newcastle International Airport from the nation's training base on the early flight this morning to play in the League Two clash, "will play some part" for Michael O'Neill's men in the friendly, but only if he is given the green light by medics.

Hignett explained: "Trevor has a dislocated finger.

"He has been sent to hospital, but Trev being Trev things he’s OK for Tuesday.

"He could be playing some part in it, but he hopes he’s going to be strapped up and be able to play."

Meanwhile, Hignett, whose side claimed victory thanks to an own goal by Aaron Downes and a Matthew Bates winner late on, was delighted to finally get the first win at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium out of the way.

On his players' performance, he said: "It was excellent, from the start we were all over them for the first 25 mins.

“It was disappointed we didn’t get a goal, but let them back into it a bit.

"But to score when we did was perfect.

"We settled them down in the changing room because we have scored and conceded too quickly too often this season, but we were determined to see them through."