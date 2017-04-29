Hartlepool United keeper Trevor Carson: 'We did everything but score at Cheltenham

Hartlepool United stopper Trevor Carson admitted his frustration after his side slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town.

The result leaves Pools with one game to save their Football League status, and Carson knows that after next Saturday there are no more chances.

In a game dominated by the away side, with Carson a spectator for large parts, a 19th-minute Danny Wright header was enough to seal victory for the Robins, who guaranteed their survival as a result.

And Carson admitted there was just one thing missing from Pools' performance - a goal.

“Their keeper got man of the match which says it all about the game," said the Northern Irish international.

“For my first game back, I couldn’t ask for a quieter game. It’s just the same old story - a lapse in concentration and we’re on the back foot chasing the game.

“We did everything but score and it’s just frustrating."

There is still, however, one more chance for Pools - a win against title-chasing Doncaster Rovers at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium could see them safe next weekend.

The message from Carson is clear - it's all down to Pools.

“We’ve come off with our heads down but got the boost that Newport have been beaten again, so it’s down to us now," he added.

“There’s literally no more chances after next week.

“We need things to go for us and we need to do the business ourselves.”

