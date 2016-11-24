Hartlepool United legend and Middlesbrough goalie Dimi Konstantopoulos may open more restaurant branches

Hartlepool United goalkeeping legend Dimi Konstantopoulos is hoping his new business venture will prove a right Greek urn-er.

Dimi, hero of Pools’ play-off penalty shoot-out victory over Tranmere Rovers in 2005, opens his Great restaurant in Middlesbrough to the public on Friday night.

Staff at the restaurant.

He has now revealed that other branches could follow across the North East if the business proves a success.

Dimi, who played for Hartlepool between 2003-07 and is now at Premier League, Middlesbrough, said: “We have created 10 jobs and it is nice to put something back after all the support I have had over the years.

“If all goes well, we could open other branches elsewhere in the region.”

He has invested a “significant five-figure sum” in the Linthorpe Road premises, at the junction with Clifton Street, and will run the authentic Greek restaurant with business partner Nikos Pitsoulis.

Greek international Dimi, 37, who insists he has no plans to retire from football just yet, added: “We have a Greek chef, Greek waiting staff, Greek dishes and I think we have assembled a great team.”

The married father-of-two has spent three years putting his business plan together after spotting what he considered to be a gap in the market.

Heis also proud of all the messages of support he has received, adding: “I’m looking forward to greeting people from across Teesside and that includes old friends from Hartlepool.”