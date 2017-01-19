Hartlepool United legend says new boss Dave Jones must be backed with cash

Hartlepool United have made a “good appointment” in Dave Jones, but he must now be given the tools to do the job.

That was the verdict today of club legend Michael Barron.

You only have to look at the clubs he’s managed to see how good he must be MICHAEL BARRON

The 42-year-old, who was a player, captain, coach, assistant manager and caretaker boss during his time at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, says the capture of Jones is something of a coup.

Jones has worked throughout the divisions in English football and comes with a great reputation.

“I don’t know Dave personally, but I know lads who’ve played for him and it looks a good appointment,” said Barron.

“But it will only be a good appointment if he gets the support and funds from the chairman.

“The chairman [Gary Coxall] has come in for some stick and I’ve been sad to see and hear less-than-positive stories, like the club’s visits to the High Court for winding-up orders.

“But Mr Coxall must have sold the club to him if a manager of the stature and calibre of Dave Jones has come to Pools.

“He is 100% a good manager, but unless he is given the chance to bring in new players, or change the way this team plays or he can get his ideas over quite quickly, then it will be hard.”

Barron says Jones comes to the club and League Two with a top pedigree and believes that can only benefit Pools.

“You only have to look at the clubs he’s managed to see how good he must be,” said the two-time Pools promotion winner.

“He started at Stockport and then he’s been at Southampton, Cardiff, Wolves and Sheffield Wednesday.

“There are some really big, high-profile clubs and you don’t get them without being a good manager.

“The other good thing about Dave is that he’ll have good connections – that always helps.

“He’ll be able to pick up the phone and get a player or two.”

Jones is bring in a right-hand-man – former Stockport, Wimbledon, Wolves, Cardiff and Newport midfielder Kevin Cooper.

The 41-year-old is a former manager of Swiss second-tier side Servette of Geneva.

Barron added: “I’ve probably played against him before and, like Dave, he’s someone I don’t know personally.

“But I understand he’s a really good guy.

“He’ll have a good relationship with Dave and that’s vital in management.

“It’s important they hit the ground running and get results straight away.

“The likes of [physio] Buster Gallagher and [kit manager] Marty Brown will help them get to know the lads quickly.”

Barron, currently working as first-team scout for Fulham, says he remains a Pools fan.

“Of course I follow Pools and there are a lot of people at the club I know and like,” he added. “Everyone knows what Hartlepool means to me.

“I know that the fans have become a bit disillusioned and, like I say, I hope Dave is given the full support of the owners.”