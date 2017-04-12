Hartlepool United look to take advantage of Carlisle United stumbles

Dave Jones says Hartlepool United will look to take adavantage of Carlisle United's fragile state when the promotion-chasers come to the Norther Gas & Power Stadium on Good Friday.

Pools are in relegation trouble in League Two, lying only three points ahead of Newport, who are 23rd but on a good run of form.

But Carlisle are in a worse run of form than Pools, clinging on to seventh place after a run of only seven points from the last 30.

Can Pools take advantage of the stumbles of Keith Curle's side?

"We'll certainly try," said Jones.

"It just show they must be a good side that they are still on the fringe of things after the run they've had.

"We've watched videos of them, they are a strong side, they have good players, a good manager I know.

"I'm expecting nothing but a difficult match and anything we get we are going to have to earn.

"They are going through a bit of a difficult time but they are up in the top seven for a reason.

"Keith will be coming here to win, but if they are low on confidence then we'll try to use that to our advantage."

Jones says he has no fresh injury worries in his squad.

"Knocks, bruises, stiffness, that's all," said the Pools boss.