Hartlepool United lose ex-Newcastle forward Ryan Donaldson for three months

Hartlepool United face being without Ryan Donaldson for the next three months.

Pools today announced the forward will undergo surgery on an ankle ligament injury tomorrow.

Donaldson limped off a week ago after half an hour of the win over Barrow after twisting his ankle during a home attack.

The 26-year-old has seen a specialist who has advised that an operation is the only option, with the Geordie expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks.

“It’s a setback for us and for Ryan because he’s been back in the team, playing well and had got his first goal for the Club recently,” Harrison told the club's website.

“The medical staff have done a great job getting him in for the surgery straight away so he’s in the best possible hands there and we’ll get him back to fitness as soon as possible.

“He’s going to be a miss for us but, as I have said before, it gives an opportunity for someone to come in and show what they can do.”

It is a blow to all concerned, especially Donaldson, who scored his first goal for the club in the 1-1 draw at Woking.

The former Newcastle United youngster, signed in the summer from Plymouth Argyle, had featured in the first 14 games of the season.