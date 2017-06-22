Hartlepool United make defender Blair Adams sixth signing

Craig Harrison has made defender Blair Adams his sixth signing at Hartlepool United.

The 25-year-old, who will fill the vacant left-back spot at Pools, was this evening unveiled at Victoria Park.

Adams was snapped up by Harrison following his release by Scottish Premiership outfit Hamilton Academical.

The South Shields-born player, who came through the youth ranks at Sunderland, has extensive experience of Leagues One and Two after spells at Brentford, Northampton Town, Coventry City, Notts County, Mansfield Town and Cambridge United.

He started last season at Cambridge, making 12 appearances, before joining Hamilton on a free transfer, playing seven times for the Accies.

A specialist left-back was a must for Pools after much chopping and changing throughout last season with Jake Carroll, James Martin, Sean Kavanagh and Liam Donnelly all making apperances in the position.

Carroll moved on to Cambridge, Martin was released last month and Kavanagh returned to parent club Fulham.

Pools are well stocked at right-back in the shape of Carl Magnay, Kenton Richardson and Donnelly but the left side was bare, so the arrival of Adams comes as a significant boost.

Adams will join fellow new signings, keeper Scott Loach, midfielder Luke George and attacking talents Ryan Donaldson, Jack Munns and Jake Cassidy, at pre-season training in Durham on Monday.