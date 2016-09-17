Hartlepool United-Mansfield Town: Team news, Paynter and Alessandra back for Pools

Craig Hignett has recalled Billy Paynter and Lewis Alessandra to the Hartlepool United starting XI against Mansfield Town at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium today.
Paynter returns for Padraig Amond after recovering from a calf problem while Alessandra starts after impressing as a sub following coming on for Rob Jones in the 2-1 win at Yeovil last Saturday.
Jones missed out with a bad hip and there was still no Michael Woods who has calf trouble.
Jake Carroll returns but has to be content with a place on the bench.
Pools: Carson, Magnay, Nsiala, Harrison, Donnelly, Featherstone, Laurent, Hawkins, Alessandra, Paynter, Thomas.
Subs: Bartlett, Richards, Carroll, Deverdics, Amond, Fewster, Heardman
Mansfield: Shearer, Bennett, Pearce, Iacovitti, Benning, Rose, McGuire, Collins, Hamilton, Rose, Green
Subs: Jensen, Hoban, Baxendale, Hurst, Hemmings, Gobern, Henderson
Referee: D Handley