Hartlepool United match ratings & stats after Pools lose out to Portsmouth

MATCH RATINGS

POOLS 4-3-3

Joe Fryer: Other than a good punch here and an alert come and collect there, had little to do. No chance for either goal. 6

Liam Donnelly: Busy day at the back, rarely got forward and one over-hit free-kick. 5

Brad Walker: Cool as always but had his hands full with one of League Two's best front lines, giving Naismith too much room for first goal and was punished . 6

Scott Harrison: Carried on his good run of form and got stuck in. 6

Nicky Deverdics: Similar to Donnelly, did not get forward enough. 5

Nicky Featherstone: All over the park, as ever, and did his best to push Pools forward. Slack with ball which led to Pompey's second goal. 6

Michael Woods: Good early block and plenty of energy going forward. 6

Lewis Alessandra: Back in a midfield role and looked the most likely to produce something. Unlucky and nonsensical early booking. 7

Nathan Thomas: Came the closest to scoring, with his right foot no less. Tried his utmost to inspire his side, but was not his day, lost ball a lot. 6

Padraig Amond: Deserves 11 for sheer effort after working his fingers to the bone with the minimum of service. 6

Rhys Oates: Recalled to the side after recovering from his thigh injury, but bar one bit of good work early in the second half, not his day. 5

Subs: Devante Rodney (for Oates 75): Surprise introduction with 15 minutes to go, but arrived at a time when the game had died off. Conceded a couple of free-kicks. 5

Carl Magnay (for Donnelly 90): Came on for dying seconds. N/A

Unused Subs: Dudzinski, Richardson, Bates, Hawkins, Rooney .

Booked: Alessandra 4

PORTSMOUTH 4-2-3-1

Portsmouth: Forde, Evans, Burgess, Clarke, Stevens, Rose, M Doyle, Lowe (Chaplin 80), Naismith (Kabamba 90), Bennett, Hunt (Roberts 45)

Unused Subs: O'Brien, Talbot, Whatmough, Linganzi, Kabamba

Goal: Naismith 17, Roberts 60

Booked: Rose 88

Referee: Mark Brown. Not the best ref at the Vic this season. 5

Attendance: 4,500 (away 977)