Hartlepool United-Middlesbrough: Tickets on sale for friendly

Have your say

Cut-price tickets have gone on sale for Hartlepool United's second and final home game of pre-season.

Craig Harrison's side will host Middlesbrough U23 next Friday at Victoria Park (kick-off 7.30pm).

Pools have made the decision to cut prices to just £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.

At this stage, the Mill House Niramax Terrace and Stand will be closed, with home fans in either the Camerons Cyril Knowles Stand or the Prostate Cancer UK Stand.

Middlesbrough fans will be in the Rink End in the Smith & Graham Stand for the game.

Prices

Adults - £5; Seniors (60 and over), Under 19, students - £3