Hartlepool United midfielder urges fans to keep calm

Josh Laurent is urging Hartlepool United fans to keep calm, despite the club’s latest defeat.

Having managed to get themselves back level, Pools contrived to yet again to concede late on at Doncaster, throwing more vital League Two points down the drain.

As a result Craig Hignett’s slid to 18th in the fourth tier standings, and are just two points off the relegation spots.

But Laurent feels there is no need for anyone around the club to panic.

He is sure that Pools have the quality in their ranks to pull away from the basement boys.

And while Poolies might not be seeing the fruits of the players’ labours on a weekend, he sees it every day on the training pitch.

“A lot of people panic when we lose a game,” said the 21-year-old.

“Sometimes it can feel like the end of the world.

“But we have to stay calm.

“We all know that we are too good to be at the bottom.

“I can understand the fans concerns when we drop points but they do not see what we see every day.

“We have got quality. We are too good for a fight at the bottom.

“We have quality, we will hurt a lot teams at this level.

“We know that, but everyone needs to make sure they stay calm, it is easy to overreact in these situations.”

League Two is by far and away the tightest division in the Football League.

Just seven points separate the last play-off spot in 7th and Colchester, who are 23rd in the table.

Using that logic, all it would take for Pools to climb the table is put a run of wins together.

Laurent knows that three points tonight, when Accrington come to the Nothern Gas & Power Stadium, would do wonders for their league position, and for the fans’ nerves.

He said: “What we need to do now is go on a run and pick up some wins.

“One win in this division can do so much for you.

Who knows where we could be at the weekend if we win a couple of games.”