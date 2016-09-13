Hartlepool United more than just a one-man team, says goal-hero Nathan Thomas

Hartlepool United have magic men, not just a magic man!

That was the message from Saturday’s Huish Park hero, Nathan Thomas.

The 21-year-old beat Yeovil almost single-handedly, gabbing both goals in the 2-1 victory, his injury-time left-footed strike being an absolute screamer.

But the modest forward said that there are match-winners throughout the squad, pointing to the likes of Lewis Alessandra, Padraig Amond, Lewis Hawkins, Billy Paynter and Michael Woods.

“Every now and again we have the quality to do that,” said the ex-Sunderland winger. “It’s not just me, Lewie has it in him, Podge, Billy, Hawksy, maybe not so much Nicky [Featherstone]!

“Look at Hawksy at Barnet last season, twice!

“We have players to produce a moment of magic. Saturday just happened to be my day.”

Thomas says he hopes this Saturday will be the day Pools put it together at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, where they will face his former club, Mansfield Town.

Pools have taken only two points from a possible nine at home but the Teessider feels a victory over the Stags will get the side back in the top half of the table.

“We’ve got to get the Vic bouncing again,” he declared.

“We were good at home last year, particularly towards the back end of the season.

“This season we’ve not done it yet.

“It will be brilliant to get things going this week and win three points and get us in a good position in the league again.”

Thomas said he was impressed by the reaction from Pools at the weekend following the nightmare of Stevenage, where they were trounced 6-1.

“It was horrible, the lowest point in my career,” he said. “Definitely.

“But Saturday at Yeovil shows what a weird game football is.

“Seven days earlier we were dejected, I don’t think I have the words to properly describe what it was like.

“The first couple of days last week weren’t great either.

“We were in all week and we were grafting as hard as we could to try to put things right.

“Saturday showed that if you put in the work then we are a really good football team and we can do well in this league.

“It was massive that we went to Yeovil and got a result.

“It was a bit nervy after we went 1-0 down but we showed character, we’ve done that a few times this season to come back from behind to get something.