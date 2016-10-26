Hartlepool United news: Alessandra says dropped points killing season, Hignett's Pools tenure in numbers

Hartlepool United forward Lewis Alessandra reckons that dropping points week-in, week-out is ruining the club's season.

Two losses on the bounce has brought Pools down to earth with a bump in recent weeks, following on from a six game unbeaten stretch in League Two.

And Alessandra says that if the players keep allowing leads to slip and points to go begging, Pools could risk the fate of his last club - York City.

Full story: Lewis Alessandra: Dropped points is killing Hartlepool’s season.

Manager Craig Hignett has revealed just why summer signing Padraig Amond has been finding life tough at Pools.

The gaffer thinks that the pressure of learning a new position has told for the Irish frontman.

Although he does admit he has been impressed with how the former Grimsby hitman has adapted in recent weeks.

Full story: Craig Hignett reveals why Padraig Amond has found life at Hartlepool United tough.

And here at the Mail we have taken a look at Hignett's time at Pools, as well as the club's season so far and translated that into numbers.

It is 192 days since the club last won a home game at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium. For this and more stats like it, click below.

Hartlepool United's season and Craig Hignett's reign in numbers.