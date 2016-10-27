Hartlepool United news: Craig Hignett faces the press, update on injured duo, 4-4-2 switch for Pools?

Pools boss Craig Hignett faced the press this afternoon ahead of the club's League Two visit to Barnet on Saturday.

And the gaffer offered an injury update on two his long-term first-team absentees.

It looks like Rob Jones, who has been out with a hip problem, has more chance of facing the Bees at the weekend, than Matthew Bates does.

Hopes had been high that former Middlesbrough defender Bates would be back in action this week, after Pools conceded yet another three goals against Leyton Orient.

But it is unlikely the 29-year-old will be risked.

Jones might be, though.

Full story: Injury update on Hartlepool United duo.

And another snippet from the gaffer's conference at the club's Maiden Castle training base in Durham was to do with the formation he will operate at The Hive on Saturday.

Hignett has revealed that despite punters' calls for a switch to 4-4-2, he is keen to stick with what the players know best.

Having trialed it in the opening exchanges of last week's Orient loss, before quickly switching back to the tried and tested, Hignett is not keen on a return to the formation.

Full story: Will Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett change system at Barnet?