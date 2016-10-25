Hartlepool United news: Craig Hignett fears losing stars, Video nasties act may have backfired for Pools, Cavasin kisses inspired Vic turnaround

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett fears he may lose some of star men in the January transfer window.

The gaffer has revealed that a number of his players have been watched in recent weeks by scouts from further up the Football League pyramid.

Nathan Thomas, of course, springs to mind, especially when Hignett has slapped a £1million price tag on his head, but the manager has said that a number of others who have flown "under the radar" are also catching the eye.

Meanwhile, opposition boss Alberto Casavin has revealed that a rather unorthodox approach saw his players turn Saturday's 3-1 win over Pools on its head.

The manager has revealed that giving each one of his players a couple of kisses at half-time inspired them to their first victory in six weeks.

Using this theory it would be interesting to see what he did at the end.

And finally, after giving his players the shame treatment last week, manager Hignett is not 100% sure the video highlights package he produced had the desired impact in the Pools' dressing-room.

