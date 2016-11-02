Hartlepool United news: Manager faces the press, reaction to Donnelly appeal, Lewis Hawkins admits looking over his shoulder

This afternoon Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett faced the press.

Due to this weekend's FA Cup first round clash coming on Sunday, the club's usual pre-match presser was moved to Wednesday, with the players handed a day off tomorrow.

And the gaffer gave his reaction to the Football Association's call to uphold the red card handed to Liam Donnelly last weekend.

It's safe to say he is not happy with the decision.

Full story: Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett reacts to Liam Donnelly's red appeal rejection.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hawkins has admitted that the players are concerned about the club's current plight.

In the space of a fortnight Pools have gone from the fringes of the play-off spots to the just one point off the bottom two.

Hawkins says the slide has not been lost on the players.

He says they are fully aware of the situation they find themselves in. And that it is an ongoing concern.

Although, he still has every faith Pools can turn it around.

Full story: Lewis Hawkins says Hartlepool United’s slump is worrying.

And finally, Hignett has revealed one of the key factor's in the club's recent poor run of form.

And it's all to do with experience and leadership in the dressing-room.

Full story: Craig Hignett is looking for leaders in his young Hartlepool United side.