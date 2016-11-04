Hartlepool United news: No bids for injured Thomas, five players who could step into Pools XI, Hignett will not tinker

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has confirmed that the club are yet to receive any bids for winger Nathan Thomas.

The 22-year-old, who has been ruled out until January with a groin injury, is reportedly interesting Charlton, QPR, Birmingham and Wolves.

But, as yet, Pools are yet to receive any approaches or firm interest in their prized asset.

Hignett thinks it will only be a matter of time, though.

Full story: No bids for Charlton Athletic target Nathan Thomas, says Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett.

Meanwhile, the manager says the FA Cup clash with Stamford this weekend is not the right time for him to experiment with his first-team.

The gaffer has hinted he will play his strongest possible side against the non-league minnows.

Full story: Will Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett give first-team fringe players a chance to shine in the FA Cup?

And finally, with Thomas set to be until 2017, who could be set to take the chance to step into his shoes?

Here we take a look at the options available to Hignett from within the Pools' ranks.

Five players who could step into Nathan Thomas’ boots at Hartlepool United.