Hartlepool United news: Pools line up two January signings, Donnelly appeal lodged, Thomas injury blow

Hartlepool United already have two targets lined up for the January transfer window.

Club chairman Gary Coxall has revealed that initial talks have taken place with manager Craig Hignett to work out who Pools will target in the winter window.

And despite mounting pressure, particularly on social media, the Pools supremo says that Hignett is safe in his job.

Full story: Hartlepool United chairman backs Craig Hignett, as Pools line up two January signings.

Meanwhile the club have decided to appeal the red card handed out to Liam Donnelly in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Barner.

With Pools leading 2-0 the 20-year-old defender was adjudged to have brought down League Two top-scorer John Akinde in the area.

And rather than simply award the penalty and put Donnelly in the book, referee Nicholas Kinseley showed the defender a red.

Pools have decided that this was unfair, especially given the recent rule changes by the Football Association.

Full story: Liam Donnelly red appealed by Hartlepool United.

And finally this season seven-goal top-scorer Nathan Thomas looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

His absence will come as a bitter blow for Hignett, whose side have relied heavily on the goals and assists of Thomas this season.

Full story: Hartlepool sweat on fitness of Nathan Thomas.