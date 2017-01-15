Hartlepool United part company with manager Craig Hignett - Dave Jones in frame to take over

Hartlepool United have parted company manager Craig Hignett after a poor run of results.

And former Southampton, Wolves and Sheffield Wednesday boss Dave Jones has been installed as the early favourite to take over the reins at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Hignett's side registered just one shot on target as they slumped to yet another awayday defeat yesterday, this time at the hands of Crawley Town.

As a result, Hignett, who is said to have left by mutual consent, was told today that he would vacating his post at the Vic after after a difficult 11 months spell at the helm.

A club statement read: "Craig Hignett has left his position as manager of Hartlepool United by mutual consent."

It also confirmed that, as things stand, Sam Collins will take over first-team duties in the immediate future, although that is not expected to be for any period of time, with talks already believed to be taking place to secure Hignett's successor.

Chairman Gary Coxall added: "I would like to place on record my thanks to Craig for all of his efforts.

"He has given everything for the club during his time in charge, and he leaves with our very best wishes for the future.

"The search for a new manager will begin immediately, and it won’t be a long, drawn-out process – we want to get the right man appointed as quickly as possible."

And it appears as if that man could well be fellow Scouser Jones, 60, who has been out of work since leaving Hillsborough in 2013 with the Owls second-bottom of the Championship.