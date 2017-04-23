Hartlepool United player ratings and match stats: Pools 0 Barnet 2, appalling display

MATCH RATINGS

POOLS

Joe Fryer: Could well have been his final start for Pools with Trevor Carson waiting in the wings. Best player again, making a couple of good saves, including a penalty. 6

Carl Magnay: Ran out of steam, no shock given his length of absence, but tried hard. 5

Scott Harrison: Came close to scoring or at least getting an effort on target. Frustration boiled over with a needless push on Akinde to concede penalty. 5

Matthew Bates: As is the case with Magnay, it is hard to be critical of a player who is not match-fit but had to play given the club's predicament. Was a struggle late on but made one very timely block. 5

Nicky Deverdics: Left-back is not his speciality though he produced one superb first-half tackle on Fumnaya Shomotun. Got in first Pools cross of the game ... on the hour. 5

Brad Walker: Having made a name for himself at the back, he was back in his old home but unable to make any impact. 4

NIcky Featherstone: There is no-one better than the skipper than keeping a team ticking along and always seeming to find the right ball or be available for a team-mate, but found it a struggle. 4

Michael Woods: Did his best to try to raise his team and the crowd with a full-blooded tackle or two but, like his midfield comrades, found it difficult. 5

Lewis Alessandra: Who has stolen the Crewe/ Exeter Lewie? Lost count how many times he lost the ball weakly, though he was not alone in that regard. 4

Nathan Thomas: It feels tough being harsh on the forward given he did try to beat opponents and was prepared to have a shot, but his execution was not good and it's sad to see the swagger has disappeared, hopefully, only temporarily. 4

Rhys Oates: Got the vote up top and was not aided by some aimless and wayward 'service'. Though when the ball came to him he did not excel, missing one half-chance late on by some distance. 4

SUBS:

Padraig Amond (for Alessandra 59): Him leaving the bench to warm-up in front of the Cyril Knowles Stand brought one of the cheers of the day. Put himself about when he came on which, briefly, lifted the atmosphere and had an injury time effort blocked. 5

Jack Blackford (for Featherstone 69): Received a great round of applause from those left in the Town End when he came out after the match to give someone a hug. Credit to Jones for trying something different in bringing him on and talented teenager gave it a go. 5

Unused Subs: Carson, Hawkins, Rooney, Rodney

Barnet: Vickers, Taylor, Nelson, Clough, Johnson, J Taylor (Fonguck 89), Weston, Izquierdo, Shomotun (Akinola 65), J Akinde, Campbell-Ryce

Unused Subs: McKenzie-Lyle, Santos, Coulson, S Akinde,

Goals: Akinde 66, Akinola 71

Referee: Trevor Kettle. Good game. 7

Att: 4,208 (away 203)

