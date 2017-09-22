Hartlepool United receive double fitness boost

Hartlepool United have been handed a double boost with the news that Blair Adams and Connor Simpson have returned to full training.

But manager Craig Harrison has urged caution, insisting tomorrow’s clash with Eastleigh might come around too soon for the duo.

On Adams, who has not played since the 2-0 loss to Fylde back in August, Harrison said: “Blair trained with the team yesterday and the day before.

“We will have to see how he is.

“He is back with the group but he will only have done two or three days maximum with the first-team so it might be a bit to ask to go back in.”

On Simpson news was also positive, with the 17-year-old, who netted his first Pools goal in the 3-1 win over Maidstone United last month, back with the main group.

Harrison said: “He has trained.

“Whether he is going to be fit enough to play a part this weekend yet, I do not know.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Keith Watson (knee) is out, so too Luke George and Jake Cassidy (foot).

Central defender Scott Harrison, who was in with a chance of a return to the fold this weekend, will also be absent, although he is edging closer to first-team action.

Meanwhile, the manager admits there is a real buzz about his side as they prepare to return to Victoria Park and defend a proud five-game unbeaten stretch.

“The buzz around the dressing room and momentum we have at the moment are important,” said Harrison.

“There is a real buzz around the place, there’s no doubt about that.

“Everyone is excited and keen to get the next game started.”