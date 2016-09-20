Hartlepool United Reserves 2 Rotherham United Reserves 1: Late Orrell strike seals win

A late Jake Orrell strike ensured Hartlepool United Reserves kept up their 100% start to the season.

The second string opened the scoring on the hour mark when Newcastle United loanee Tom Heardman netted his second goal of the campaign - rising highest in the area to nod home a Orrell centre.

But Sam Collins' side were pegged back just five minutes later when lively striker Kuda Muskwe's header beat Ryan Catterick.

Brad Walker had the chance to win it for Pools late on after Fabian Bailey brought down Orell in the area.

But despite stepping up confidently and strining down the middle with power the impressive Lewis Price in the Millers goal got a strong hand to it to beat away.

And with time almost up Connor Smith set away Josh Hawkes down the right and the substitute's low drive was tucked in by Orrell at the nearpost.