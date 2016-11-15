Hartlepool United Reserves suffer first league defeat at Grimsby Toiwn

Hartlepool United Reserves suffered their first Central League defeat of the season as Grimsby Town ran out 5-0 winners in Tuesday afternoon’s game at Blundell Park.

The match was only 15 minutes old when the hosts went in front through Bolarinwa.

Town doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, Rhys Browne converted a penalty after being fouled.

A couple of minutes Shaun Tuton made it 3-0.

Jake Orrell had a half chance to pull one back for Pools 10 minutes later when he sent a shot on goal but it was well held by the Grimsby keeper Dean Henderson.

And on the 60 minute mark, Tuton doubled his tally for 4-0.

Five minutes later Town completed the scoring through Bolarinwa.

Pools: Dudzinski (Catterick 62), Nearney (Simpson 74), Fielding, Wise (Owen 62), Turnbull, Richardson, Elliott, Walker, Skidmore, Oates, J Orrell.

Subs not used: Wood, L Orrell.