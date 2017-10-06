Hartlepool United’s away form is great, but Solihull game is no banker - Craig Harrison

Craig Harrison is over the moon with Hartlepool United’s form on the road, but has warned against believing a trip to Solihull Moors is an away banker.

The Moors parted company with boss Liam McDonald on Wednesday in the aftermath of a 3-1 home defeat to Ebbsfleet – a result which kept the Birmingham club in trouble in the National League’s relegation zone.

Anyone can beat anyone, there are no games where you would say ‘we should be beating them’ CRAIG HARRISON

No team has lost more times than Solihull (10) and they have not won since September 5.

But the Pools boss says there are no easy games in the division, pointing to Tuesday night’s late-late points snatch against lowly Barrow as evidence of that.

“The league is bizarre,” said Harrison. “Anyone can beat anyone, there are no games where you would say ‘we should be beating them’.

“There will be teams in four or five games time in totally different positions to where they are now.

“All they need to do is win three or four games and they will be in mid-table.

“Where they are in the table doesn’t make one iota of a difference to me. It’s a one-off game, every-game is a one-off game.

“I’ve seen footage of their midweek match and watched it with my staff and we’ll put a game-plan together and deliver it to the players today.”

Pools though will be favourites against a side who have appointed the vastly-experienced Richard Money as their new chief.

Harrison’s side have been productive on their travels, losing just twice.

“Our away form has been better than our home form for whatever reason,” said the ex-Boro defender. “We’ll look to pick the bones out of that.

“The facts are we’ve had fewer defeats away from home and we’ve won more points away from the Vic.

“We do need to get the balance right – we must make the Vic more of a fortress.

“It’s something we need to address, but away from home we have a good shape, we have players with pace and power and players who are good on the counter-attack.

“We have hard workers, it’s good away from home to have all those strengths.”