Hartlepool United's FA Cup clash switched

Hartlepool United's FA Cup first round game with Stamford has been changed.

The game, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, November 5, has been moved back a day.

Stamford will now visit the Northern Gas & Power Stadium on Sunday, November 6, with kick-off penned in for 2pm.

The match itself has not been switched for live TV coverage on either BBC or BT Sport. Instead, the game will form a part of the BBC's Sunday Final Score highlights programme.

Meanwhile, Pools have announced the ticket prices for the opening round clash.

Adults tickets are priced at £15, with concessions £10.

Season ticket holders have until Friday, October 28 to reserve their seats for the encounter.

