Hartlepool United’s goal drought is no concern to manager Craig Hignett.

Pools have not netted in their last four League Two games, with Lewis Alessandra’s strike in the closing stages of the 2-0 home win over Accrington the last time Hignett’s men troubled the scorers.

But Hignett is not worried at all.

He believes that his team have the ability to score against, and beat, any team in the fourth tier.

And he thinks it is only a matter of time before they start to prove that yet again.

Of the drought, he said: “It does not worry me at all.

“We were the top scorers away from home in the country three or four weeks ago so I am not worried about goals.

“We need to stop giving silly goals away.

“If we do that I know we will win games because we are capable of scoring goals.

“I think we have got the ability, whether we have got the character only time will tell.”

Character has been one of the main topics of conversation around Pools in recent weeks, taking financial problems off the agenda.

That is something that will be severely tested over the coming weeks according to the gaffer, particularly in the very bust festive period.

“Up to now we haven’t shown it,” Hignett said, speaking of his players fight and resolve.

“It is something I have said to the players - I want strong characters.

“When the bullets are flying I want players to stand up and be counted.

“It is no good doing it one game every five - I want us to do it four out of five.

“It doesn’t take a skill set to work hard - anyone can do that.

“I want 11 players who are like that. When we get that we will be hard to beat.”

Either way the manager thinks Pools can take confidence from the way they defended at Portsmouth last week, even of they let themselves with the ball.

“Saturday will give them a bit of belief hopefully,” he said.

“There was a real desire to get things done.

“It should be built in you to work hard.

“We need to do it every week, though.”