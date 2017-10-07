Hartlepool United's grit and character takes them to victory at Solihull Moors

Craig Harrison saluted the "grit, character, determination, commitment and togetherness" of Hartlepool United after they clinched their second last-gasp win of the week.

Pools looked like having to settle for a point at Solihull Motors after the home team made it 1-1 from a disputed 86th-minute penalty through captain Darren Carter.

But with normal time almost over, Jonathan Franks shot past Nathan Vaughan to send 339 Pools fans into ecstasy.

"My heart's OK but I'm getting more grey hairs by the day," laughed Harrison, just four days after Michael Woods had headed in the winner against Barrow in the seventh-minute of injury time.

"We showed again today that we have a winning mentality and we won't just settle for a point away from home.

"If you are looking at the bigger picture a point away from home might be a good point if you win your home matches.

"But the boys went for the win in those last few minutes and got us a fantastic result."

Pools had looked poised for a 1-0 victory after sub Rhys Oates converted a Jack Munns' cross in the first minute of the second half.

It was an inspired double change by Harrison after withdrawing James Thorne and Lewis Hawkins.

But that goal was chalkled out when referee Matthew Donohue awarded a sogft penalty when sub Richard Brodie went down under Carl Magnay's challenge.

"I thought they made a huge impact and for that first 20 minutes of the second half we played well," said Harrison. "We were really good.

"We maybe took our foot off the pedal a bit when I'd like to have seen us go for the jugular.

"It's sometimes natural to find yourselves dropping deeper as a defence but that was a very poor penalty.

"That was never in a hundred years a penalty - was it the wind that blew him over?

"He's done his job and got the decision and the lad has tucked it away.

"But the lads showed the grit, character, determination, commitment and togetherness to go and win the game with just a few minutes."

Back-to-back wins have only lifted Pools to 13th, but they are now just a point shy of the play-offs.