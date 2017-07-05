Hartlepool United’s Jake Cassidy is certain goals will flow for him in the National League

Hartlepool United new boy Jake Cassidy is certain the goals will flow for him in the National League having rediscovered his scoring touch last season.

Cassidy will make his Pools bow this week when the club open up their pre-season campaign at Billingham Town tomorrow night.

I am back, hopefully I can score goals here at Hartlepool Jake Cassidy

And the 24-year-old frontman, a free transfer signing, is keen to carry on where he left off at this level with previous club Guiseley.

Having broken onto the scene at Wolves, after being plucked from relative obscurity by Craig Harrison in Wales, Cassidy hit the goals trail during loan spells at Tranmere and Notts County.

But around two years ago the goals dried up for the striker, with time at Southend and Oldham ultimately proving fruitless.

Dropping out of the Football League was the perfect tonic, though, as Cassidy got his scoring boots back – netting eight times last season as Guiseley staved off the threat of relegation to the sixth tier at the expense of York City.

And confident Cassidy is sure he can hit the ground running at the Vic.

“The goals maybe did dry up a bit for me,” he said.

“I think that was down to the way I was being asked to play – more as a target man to bring others into play.

“Over the years, my game has changed with the different managers I have worked under.

“From the outside looking in, people don’t seem to see the work that goes in, but eight goals at Guiseley shows I am back. Hopefully I can continue that here at Hartlepool.”

It seems like only yesterday that Pools were picking up the pieces after the devastation of relegation from League Two.

But time waits for no man, especially not in football, and change at the club is stark, both on and off the field.

A new manager, changes in the boardroom and in the backroom staff have been complemented by the addition of six new faces to the dressing room.

Cassidy says there’s been absolutely no issue settling in at Pools.

“It is always nervy going into any new place, but I feel like I have settled in well,” he said.

“They are a good bunch here.

“I had played against a lot of the players here and heard a lot from lads who have played with them as well.

“It is never nice going into a dressing room and it is a bit tense, edgy – but here we have a good team spirit and they all seem down-to-earth lads.

“I am just looking forward to getting started now.”

* This season’s Vanarama National League fixtures will be released at 1pm today.

Stand-out games to look out for are the shortest trip of the lot to Gateshead, clashes against relegated Leyton Orient and likely title-contenders Tranmere.

Sutton United, who made last season’s FA Cup fifth round, are also in the league.