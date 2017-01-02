Hartlepool United's new found character shone through - Craig Hignett

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has hailed the character of his players after they rescued a point at Accrington.

Pools had to twice come from behind in order to gain their share of the spoils at Stanley's Wham Stadium this afternoon.

And Hignett was delighted to do that.

Although, ever the critic, he was far from pleased with the goals his players conceded.

Hignett said: "Offensively we weren’t the best. We got in positions and didn’t create enough.

"Apart from two lapses from set-pieces we were OK, we coped with everything they had.

"The first goal was always going to be important and they got it and I was pleased with character shown to come back, not once, but twice.

“They have got character, bottle and pride to come back and showed it today. They battled back well.

"I didn't ever feel like we were going to crumble. I didn't feel like it would happen, although they gave us problems with set-pieces."