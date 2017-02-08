Hartlepool United's Nicky Deverdics returns to Dover Athletic

Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Deverdics has re-joined Dover Athletic on a one-month loan deal.

The 29-year-old, who almost led the Kent side to promotion to the Football League last season, will go straight into their squad for Saturday's National League against Wrexham at Crabble Athletic Ground.

A Hartlepool United statement said that " boss Dave Jones was keen for him to go out on loan and get some minutes under his belt".

His return to Dover Athletic comes a week after he turned down a loan switch to Gateshead.

Nonleaguedaily.com had reported that the National League club had tried to sign the Geordie after their star midfielder Sam Jones joined Grimsby Town.

Heed boss Neil Aspin wanted the left-footer who scored 16 times last season to fire Dover Athletic into the promotion play-offs in the same division.

But the former Pools centre-half was met with a polite no from Deverdics who had a spell at the International Stadium a decade ago following his release by Newcastle United.

Deverdics opted to stay at the Vic but after not making the match-day 18 last weekend against Yeovil has now decided to go back to his old stomping ground

He was one of Craig Hignett's principal summer signings and has made 24 appearances this season, including nine from the bench, scoring twice against Accrington and Stamford in the FA Cup.

Deverdics has not featured since starting in the 3-2 win against Morecambe in the last match of 2016 and was an unused sub at Newport.