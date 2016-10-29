Hartlepool United’s Nicky Featherstone doesn’t understand all the negativity surrounding recent run of form

Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone just doesn’t get all of the negativity surrounding his side’s recent run of form.

The 28-year-old can see why people might be a touch frustrated at results in the last fortnight, after Pools lost to 10-man Carlisle United and Leyton Orient.

But that doesn’t mean it should be all doom and gloom, says Featherstone.

In fact, Pools stand-in skipper says it’s the exact opposite within the walls of the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Featherstone said: “We had a run of consistent games where we played well against the top sides but now things have gone badly for us over a fortnight.

“That doesn’t mean everything is negative.

We are still only four points off the play-offs.

“Two games and back-to-back wins will see us back where we want to be.

“Things can change very quickly in this division and I would say the players are not talking negatively.

“We still feel like we can achieve something this season. We certainly have the quality.”

This afternoon Pools travel to Barnet looking to rekindle the magic which sparked their surge to League Two safety last season.

A win down at The Hive is in Pools’ sights, according to the former Hull City, Hereford and Grimsby man.

“We go into every game feeling like we can win it.

“We have done well on the road, take out Carlisle and Stevenage.

“I don’t really know if it suits us being away from home. I think even at home we have played well.

“The difference at home is that we have not had the rub of the green, like with my sending off against Luton.

“There is disappointment at the club. No negativity.

“The manner in which we have lost games is why the lads are not happy.

“There is no negativity, just anger and disappointment.”