Hartlepool United’s ‘phenomenal’ fans will get behind team at Cheltenham

Gary Coxall is convinced Hartlepool United’s fans will give their team every ounce of support at Cheltenham Town.

The Pools chairman came in for some heavy stick at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium during Saturday’s defeat to Barnet as well as on social media.

Coxall, who took the decision to sack boss Dave Jones following the lifeless display which saw Pools sink into the bottom two, told SportMail this week that he understands the reaction of the fans.

And the 36-year-old said he knows the fans will be at Whaddon Road in their numbers on Saturday for the relegation six-pointer against the Robins.

A win for Pools would move the team to within a point of their rivals going into the last day of the season.

“Our supporters deserve massive credit,” said Coxall.

“Wherever we play, our fans are there in their numbers.

“It’s a phenomenal effort.

“Saturday? They will be brilliant, I know they will, and it will give the lads a massive lift.”

Coxall has rung the changes at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium – installing Matthew Bates, Billy Paynter, Stuart Parnaby and Ian Gallagher as the interim coaching team.

There is not a single game in management between the four, but Coxall is confident they will simply give back what the players have lost: belief.

“At the start of the season I thought we were a good enough side to be in and around the play-offs,” said the JPNG man.

“You don’t become a bad squad or bad players overnight.

“What’s lacking has been maybe a bit of belief.”

And he reiterated how a United front will get Pools out ov trouble, starting with Saturday’s 21st v 23 confrontation.

“We have to clear the decks mentally, get rid of the ‘we didn’t do this’ or ‘we didn’t do that’,” he said.

“We’re here, let’s face up to it, let’s get out of it.

“The only way we’ll get out of it is for all of us to be together.”