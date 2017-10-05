Hartlepool United's rivals Solihull Moors appoint new boss

Hartlepool United will no longer be playing managerless Solihull Moors on Saturday.

The Birmingham club have appointed the vastly-experienced Richard Money as their new manager following Liam McDonald's sacking on Wednesday.

Money takes over a club who are second bottom of the National League and without a victory in six games.

"There is ambition and potential at Solihull but my first job is to focus on accumulating points," said the 61-year-old former Walsall, Luton and Cambridge boss.

"I am not a magician and I know we will lose some matches as we move forward."

Money won the League Two title with Walsall in 2007 and led Cambridge back to the Football League in 2014.

"I want to build confidence and we will then see where it takes us," Money added.

"Since my days at Walsall I have lived in Sutton Coldfield, and this appointment allows me to balance my home life whilst I relish the challenge at the football club."