Hartlepool United’s Scott Harrison fears the drop into Conference

Hartlepool United defender Scott Harrison fears relegation to the National League and is desperate to do everything he can to avoid it, writes Chris Bell.

Pools go into today’s game against Barnet at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium just one point and place above second-bottom Newport County, with just two games remaining after this afternoon.

In their 109-year history, despite countless close encounters, Pools have never been relegated to the non-league.

Harrison wants to ensure that proud record remains intact for the club’s sake and for his own.

Asked if demotion to the fifth-tier scared him, he replied: “Of course it does, yeah.

“I’m 23 years old, I don’t want to be playing in the Conference. I should just be starting to get to my peak in a couple of years’ time.

“I don’t want to be playing in the Conference at all, and none of the lads do.

“We don’t want to be playing in League Two - we want to be pushing for promotion.

“But the way things are going, we just need to switch it around because that’s where we will be if we don’t get our heads together and pull our fingers out.”

The former Sunderland centre-half insists that the players care as much about survival as supporters do and they realise the predicament they are in.

It is why they are ready to perform to their maximum in the remaining three matches to make sure it is two other teams who are relegated instead of them.

“We are disappointed and it does hurt us to get beaten,” he said.

“We’re all proud lads and we don’t want to disappoint people.

“We’re not just letting the fans down, we’re letting ourselves and families down. We need to just dig in now.

“We’ve spoke about it with the lads. Who wants to go out of the league? Who wants to get relegated? It’s embarrassing.

“It’s so frustrating and I can’t even find the words.”