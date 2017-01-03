Hartlepool United’s Scott Harrison glad his rocket equalier didnt fly into the sky at Accrington Stanley

Hero and villain - there’s a fine line between the two, according to Hartlepool United’s Scott Harrison.

The defender admits he was only a matter of inches away from looking “a fool” in the closing stages of yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Accrington.

Imagine it had gone over the bar? I would have looked like a right fool Scott Harrison

But luckily for the defender his rocket of an effort flew into the top corner of the Stanley net, and not off into the Lancashire night sky.

While he was delighted to hit the back of the net and earn Pools a valuable point on their travels, he was also pleased to narrowly miss the head of his skipper, Billy Paynter, who was battling with the Stanley keeper on the deck.

He joked: “I wanted to smack the ball as hard as I could. That was all that was in my mind.

“Billy was on the floor holding the keeper down so I was just trying not to hit him in the face!

“It wouldn’t have been nice had I hit Billy!

“I was just angry. Imagine it had gone over the bar? I would have looked like a right fool.

“I seem to score a goal every season so that will be it for me now, probably.”

All joking aside Harrison was over the moon to play a major role in Pools result.

And while many may not see it as the best result, or even deserved, the former Sunderland trainee is in no doubt that no away point can be classed as a bad return.

He said: “I think we deserved the point.

“It wasn’t the best defensive performance but we came from behind twice.

“We didn’t play well and still got a point. That is a good sign.

“Every point counts in this league.

“We need to keep ticking over because it is so tight.

“We obviously want wins not draws but the minimum has to be not to get beat. We haven’t done that enough this season.

“There is no such thing as a bad point away. A point is a point. It wasn’t an easy point, either.”

From the outside looking in there looks to have been a real switch in the camp at Pools.

Players seem to be fighting for the cause again.

And Harrison says the players are in it together, after coming through the back of a difficult few months in the lower reaches of League Two.

“I think the group have shown we have togetherness in recent weeks,” said Harrison.

“We know what we need to do and we are showing people we can fight for results.

“We are fighting for each other. We have shown that.

“That result - coming from one down, then two down - shows that.”