Hartlepool United's season and Craig Hignett's reign in numbers

It's fair to say it's been an up and down season for Hartlepool United so far.

The same could probably be said of Craig Hignett's time at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Here we take a look at the numbers behind both the manager's rein at the Vic, as well as Pools' season so far.

1 - Just one team has a worst goals against column in League Two. That side is Morecambe.

25 - Pools have conceded 25 goals from their 14 games so far this season. There is also just one goal between them and the Shrimps, who have conceded 26.

21 - Goals Pools have scored in the league this season. Just Blackpool, plus the top six sides in the division have netted more.

1,000,000 - The price tag slapped on the head of prized-asset Nathan Thomas by manager Hignett last week. If Pools were to get that figure, should he be sold in January, or in the summer, that would make him by far and away the biggest sale Pools have ever made in their history.

850,000 - The club's record ever sale, when Tommy Miller left for Ipswich Town back in July 2001.

10 - That's how many signings Hignett has made this season, so far.

77 - Appearances made by those 10 players so far this season.

7 - The number of minutes played in League Two by the lesser spotted Tom Heardman, who was brought in as a first-team player on loan from Newcastle United.

3 - The paltry number of wins Pools have managed from 17 outings so far this season.

4 - The number of games Hartlepool's reserves have won so far this season, eclipsing Hignett's senior side.

24.45 - The average age of Pools' starting XI.

0 - The number of players over the age of 30 who have started Pools' last two League Two encounters. The last over 30 to start a game was Adam Bartlett in the 1-1 draw with Crawley. Prior to that Billy Paynter's start against Mansfield on September 17 was the last time anyone over the age of 30 was handed a Pools starting place from the off.

32.5 - The average age of experienced duo Matthew Bates and Rob Jones, who is the oldest member of the Pools' squad at the age of 36, who Hignett is hoping will be fit for this weekend's visit to Barnet.

192 - Days since a home win. The equates to six months and nine days. It's fair to say a win at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium is well overdue. But I suppose you all knew that anyway.

199 - Days since a home win against someone still in the division.

10 - Matches, in all competitions, without victory at the Vic.

6,240 - Random yes, but that's how long Hignett's rein at Pools has lasted so far in hours, as of this morning. Put differently he has been in the Pools top job 37 weeks and a day, having replaced Ronnie Moore back on February 10 this year.

11 - Wins since Hignett took the job earlier this year.

16 - The number of losses the club have suffered in all competitions in the 260 days since the gaffer took charge. There have been 10 draws in that time also.

46 - Goals scored during that period.

58 - The number of goals conceded in Hignett's time.

17 - The position Pools currently occupy in the fourth tier table. As things stand, prior to the Barnet trip this weekend, they are four points off the top seven play-off spots, but are just three points off the bottom two relegation slots.