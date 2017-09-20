Hartlepool United’s turnaround is no work of magic, it’s down to blood, sweat and tears - Craig Harrison

Craig Harrison insists he’s not got a magic wand, it’s blood, sweat and tears that’s turned Hartlepool United’s season around.

Having started their National League campaign off with a run of six winless games, Pools are unbeaten in five, racking up four wins along the way.

And Harrison says this recent upturn in fortunes is not down to luck or even his magic touch, instead it is more to do with hard graft.

“The players have been fantastic,” said the manager, whose side take on Eastleigh at Victoria Park on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

“They are giving everything they have got.

“It is no magic wand. The players are working hard and we are organised. That work off the field is paying dividends.”

Pouring praise on his Pools players, Harrison continued: “They are perceptive to what we want to do and reactive to things on the pitch.

“They are top, top professionals.

“They have gone about their work brilliantly since I have come to this club.”