Hartlepool United sell 1,000th season ticket

Life was today grand for Hartlepool United after selling season ticket number 1,000.

John Hart was the man with the honour this morning, picking up a pair of tickets for the Cyril Knowles Stand with grandson, Michael.

The retired gardener says he has been impressed with the appointment of new boss Craig Harrison and the gaffer's excellent start at Victoria Park.

“I am looking forward to this season a lot more than I have the last few,” said Jon to www.hartlepoolunited.co.uk.



“The manager seems to be the bee’s knees and it looks like the right appointment going by what I have read about him in the press and the players he has brought in.



“The new signings sound encouraging and hopefully they will bring a bit of bite to the team that we have been missing – I’m hopeful we can push on and have a good season.



“We are that used to doom and gloom that we are a bit cautious I think, but I am feeling more positive about this season – without getting too carried away!”

Pools have frozen season ticket prices and averaged out over the season, admission works out at less than £11 per match.

The club have also extended their Early Bird deadline until Friday, July 14.

Early Bird prices are £250 (adults), £150 (senior citizens/students), £120 (under 19) and £75 (under 16).

Season tickets are on sale now from the ticket office at the Vic (10am-4pm on each weekday) and online at www.hufc-tickets.co.uk.

The club will be announcing some additional opening hours in the build-up to the Early Bird deadline.

Pools have also made available a Zebra Finance option too for those wishing to buy a ticket.

