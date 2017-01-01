Hartlepool United sell Toto Nsiala to Shrewsbury Town for undisclosed fee

Hartlepool United have sold Toto Nsiala to Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee.

The defender, who only joined Pools six months ago from Grimsby, is reunited with his old Mariners boss, Paul Hurst, the League One outfit's manager.

Nsiala made 25 appearances in all competitions for Pools who are believed to have picked up a five-figure fee for the player.

His last appearance in a blue shirt was an unconvincing one in the 3-2 win over Morecambe on Friday night.

The Scouser is expected to be in contentin for a place in the Shrews squad for their League One home date with Fleetwood Town tomorrow.

Pools meanwhile visit one of Nsiala's former clubs tomorrow, Accrington in a crunch League Two clash.