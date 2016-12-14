Hartlepool United set to lose coach to Championship outfit

Hartlepool United assistant boss Curtis Fleming is poised to join Queens Park Rangers.

The Dublin-born coach, brought to the club by manager Craig Hignett, has been headhunted by new Rangers boss Ian Holloway, whom he previously worked with at Crystal Palace.

And having taken his last training session at the club's Maiden Castle training base on Tuesday afternoon, Fleming traveled to speak with Holloway to finalise the deal this morning.

Fleming will take in tonight's home game with Derby County before putting pen to paper to join Holloway's revolution at Loftus Road.

It is expected that the deal will be announced tomorrow.

Although, at this point it is unclear what role highly-rated Fleming will be handed in South London, it is likely he will be named as Holloway's assistant.

Back in February, shortly after taking the reins at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, Hignett made Fleming the first addition to his backroom team.

Holloway is familiar with the Irishman, who played for Middlesbrough, Birmingham and Palace, due to a brief spell working with him in 2012-13, while at Selhurst Park.