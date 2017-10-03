Hartlepool United should give assist to the linesman!

Craig Harrison has joked how the linesman should have an “assist” for Hartlepool United’s dramatic injury-time winner.

Michael Woods headed in a Nicky Deverdics cross in the seventh minute of stoppage time as Pools beat Barrow 1-0 at Victoria Park.

The bulk of the added minutes came after the assistant referee on the Cyril Knowles Stand side was forced to come off.

Matthew Sowerby called over referee, Joe Hull, in the 83rd minute to report that he was feeling unwell.

After a four-minute delay, play resumed with the fourth-official taking the flag and the stand-in fourth official holding up seven minutes of added time.

“I thought the delay might have had an adverse reaction because it slowed the game down,” said Harrison.

“It was a bit like the Eastleigh game two Saturdays ago - their time wasting killed the game. Credit to our boys, we kept going and kept going.

“The linesman on my side of the pitch went off feeling ill, he felt sick and dizzy. He looked very pale. It worked for us, so I will take it, but I am not sure whether he will go down on the papers as having an assist!

“I’m not sure Devs will be pleased about that, taking his assist. Seriously, Woodsy’s late header was a great way to win the match.”

The result moved Pools up to 14th, three points off the play-offs.