Hartlepool United sign Championship defender

Hartlepool United have completed the loan signing of Fulham defender Sean Kavanagh.

And manager Craig Hignett has admitted the deal for the versatile 22-year-old has been a long time in the making.

This morning Pools confirmed the news that Kavanagh, who can play anywhere across the back four or in midfield, has penned a deal to keep him at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium until the end of the season.

And Hignett says the Irishman is someone he, and his coaching staff, have been watching for months. Hignett's interest even stretches back to last season, where he was on loan at fellow League Two side Mansfield.

"We have Sean in and we wanted him all along," said the Pools boss.

"He is someone we have looked at for a while.

"He’s quick and he’s a good footballer – he might not be the biggest but he’s a real competitor and I think he’ll be a really good addition to the squad.

"He’s a left-back, left wing-back with quality, competitive and has a good left foot. He can be a left-sided centre-half and he’s not a big lad but is strong and gets stuck in.

"He is a good addition and he will prove to be and let’s see what else happens."

Kavanagh has been signed primarily as a left-back by the manager and is expected to go straight into the squad for this weekend's clash with Grimsby Town.

Manager Hignett has compared the player to former Fulham teammate and Pools defender Liam Donnelly.

"He’s similar to Liam Donnelly in the fact he’s come through at Fulham and can play left-back, central defence or in midfield if we need him to," said Hignett.

"We need players who can slot in to different positions who are versatile and can do what we want them to do – Sean fits right in to that category."