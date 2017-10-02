Hartlepool United sign ex-Charlton, Millwall and Stoke striker

Craig Harrison has added ANOTHER new signing after bringing in striker Tomi Adeloye.

The former Stoke City forward has followed ex-Nottingham Forest and Manchester City prospect, James Thorne, through the entrance door at Victoria park.

Like Thorne, Adeloye impressed in last Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly romp against Bradford City, bagging a hat-trick against the young Bantams side.

The 21-year-old, from South-East London, has been training with Pools over the past week and has now agreed to extend his stay.

Adeloye, who has been handed the number 30 jersey, has a good pedigree, having been involved in the academies at Charlton Athletic and Millwall before joining Stoke City.

He scored twice in eight appearances for their development team and has gone on to have spells at Altrincham, Welling, Chelmsford, Dover Athletic and FC United of Manchester United.

Adeloye last month signed for St Albans City where he made one substitute appearance though his time there has been limited as he's swapped Clarence Park for Clarence Road .

He will be available for tomorrow night's National League match against Barrow, subject to FA and NL approval.